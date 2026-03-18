WAR ON IRAN
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Iran's Khamenei vows 'criminal murderers' behind Larijani killing will 'soon pay'
Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has been assassinated in an Israeli air strike on Tehran.
Iran's Khamenei vows 'criminal murderers' behind Larijani killing will 'soon pay'
Funeral for Iranian security chief Ali Larijani and victims of the IRIS Dena warship at Enghelab Square, in Tehran. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed that the “criminal murderers” behind the killing of top security official Ali Larijani will “soon have to pay.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Khamenei said he received “with deep sorrow” the news about the killing of Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, along with his son and several colleagues.

He described Larijani as “a man of knowledge, foresight and wisdom,” adding that nearly five decades of service across political, military, security, cultural and administrative fields had made him “an eminent figure.”

Khamenei said Larijani’s assassination “attests to his importance and the enmity harboured by the enemies of Islam towards him,” warning that “shedding the blood of such people… will only make it stronger.”

“Every drop of blood has its due retribution” and that the “criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay,” he vowed.

RelatedTRT World - How big a blow will Ali Larijani’s killing prove to be for Iran?

One of the highest-ranking officials to be killed

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Iranian authorities said Larijani was killed early on Tuesday in a US-Israeli strike that also claimed the lives of his son Morteza, his aide Alireza Bayat, several council staff members, and bodyguards.

Larijani were among the highest-ranking officials killed since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran last month.

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami warned on Wednesday that Tehran’s response to Larijani’s killing would be “decisive and regrettable.”

On Wednesday, the Revolutionary Guard also said they had already launched missile strikes on central Israel “in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions.”

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Ali Larijani: The 'Man of the Moment' who bridged Iran's old guard and new era
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