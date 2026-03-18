Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed that the “criminal murderers” behind the killing of top security official Ali Larijani will “soon have to pay.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Khamenei said he received “with deep sorrow” the news about the killing of Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, along with his son and several colleagues.

He described Larijani as “a man of knowledge, foresight and wisdom,” adding that nearly five decades of service across political, military, security, cultural and administrative fields had made him “an eminent figure.”

Khamenei said Larijani’s assassination “attests to his importance and the enmity harboured by the enemies of Islam towards him,” warning that “shedding the blood of such people… will only make it stronger.”

“Every drop of blood has its due retribution” and that the “criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay,” he vowed.

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One of the highest-ranking officials to be killed