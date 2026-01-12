POLITICS
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
Trump says the punitive tariff on all trade with US would apply to any country that continues commercial dealings with Tehran.
Trump warns any country trading with Iran will face US tariffs / AP
January 12, 2026

US President Donald Trump has announced that any country doing business with Iran will face a 25 percent tariff on all trade with the United States, saying the measure will take effect immediately.

In a statement, Trump said the tariff would apply to any country that continues commercial dealings with Iran.

“Effective immediately, any country that does business with Iran will pay a 25 percent tariff on any business with the United States,” Trump said.

He added that the penalty would cover all trade relations with Washington, making clear that no exemptions would be granted.

Trump repeated the threat in multiple statements, stressing that countries engaging in trade with Iran would face tariffs across all of their dealings with the United States.

The announcement marks the latest escalation in Trump’s economic pressure campaign, as he links access to the US market with compliance on Iran-related trade.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
