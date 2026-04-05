Aircraft used by the United States during a rescue mission in Iran and later destroyed each cost more than $100 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US military data.

MC-130J aircraft were deployed in an operation to recover crew members of a downed F-15E fighter jet, including a second crewman who was successfully rescued.

According to the US Air Force Special Operations Command, the MC-130J is designed to insert and extract troops in hostile environments and can be refueled midair.

The aircraft is also equipped with advanced defensive systems, including sensors to counter air-defence threats such as heat-seeking missiles.

An American official said the US destroyed two of its MC-130J aircraft during the rescue mission, without providing details on how the planes were lost, according to the report.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), however, said in a statement released on Sunday that its forces had destroyed “enemy flying objects” that entered central parts of the country during what it described as a failed rescue attempt.