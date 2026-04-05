WAR ON IRAN
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US aircraft lost in Iran rescue mission cost over $100M each: WSJ
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says that it shut down “enemy flying objects” in central parts of the country during what it described as a failed rescue attempt.
US aircraft lost in Iran rescue mission cost over $100M each: WSJ
Photos purporting to show U.S. aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran. / Reuters
April 5, 2026

Aircraft used by the United States during a rescue mission in Iran and later destroyed each cost more than $100 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US military data.

MC-130J aircraft were deployed in an operation to recover crew members of a downed F-15E fighter jet, including a second crewman who was successfully rescued.

According to the US Air Force Special Operations Command, the MC-130J is designed to insert and extract troops in hostile environments and can be refueled midair.

The aircraft is also equipped with advanced defensive systems, including sensors to counter air-defence threats such as heat-seeking missiles.

An American official said the US destroyed two of its MC-130J aircraft during the rescue mission, without providing details on how the planes were lost, according to the report.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), however, said in a statement released on Sunday that its forces had destroyed “enemy flying objects” that entered central parts of the country during what it described as a failed rescue attempt.

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Images circulated by Iranian officials appeared to show the wreckage of at least one aircraft.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf said in a social media post: “If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined.”

Iranian officials also claimed that additional aircraft, including helicopters and a transport plane, were destroyed during the US rescue operation, though these claims have not been independently verified.

US special operations forces rescued the second crew member on Saturday of an F-15 fighter jet downed above Iran.

The rescue capped a tense 36-hour operation in southwest Iran, where US forces and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were reportedly trying to reach the missing American officer.

RelatedTRT World - Iran downs American jet, another crashes as war rages on
SOURCE:AA
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