Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Hospitals lack sufficient beds and medications to treat high number of patients suffering from chronic malnutrition.
A three-year-old Palestinian child, who suffers from diabetes, a weakened immune system and malnutrition, rests at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. / AP
July 21, 2025

A four-year-old Palestinian girl has died of hunger in Gaza, where Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid have driven a worsening humanitarian disaster, Palestinian health officials said.

The Palestinian girl, Rezzan Abu Zahir, died due to complications caused by malnutrition and starvation, a report by Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza, said on Monday.

The report stated that hundreds of people of all ages in Gaza’s hospitals are suffering from severe hunger and malnutrition.

The report said 17,000 children in Gaza are currently experiencing severe malnutrition, and many patients are being treated for stress and memory loss caused by extreme hunger.

Hospitals are reportedly lacking sufficient beds and medications to treat the high number of patients suffering from chronic malnutrition, it added.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said about one million Palestinian children were facing starvation due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid entering into Gaza.

UNRWA had previously warned that due to blockade, the rate of malnutrition among children aged under five had doubled between March and June.

Since March, Israel has closed border crossings and blocked the entry of medical and humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In addition to its ongoing military attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, Israel’s “starvation policy” has been causing a massive humanitarian disaster in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
