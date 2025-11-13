Türkiye believes the most realistic solution to the Cyprus issue lies in the coexistence of the two states on the island, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"The main reason the Cyprus issue remains unresolved is the Greek Cypriot side’s refusal to recognise Turkish Cypriots’ equal international status," Erdogan said on Thursday at a joint news conference with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' President Tufan Erhurman, who is paying his first visit to Türkiye after having been elected.

"We maintain our position that a solution is possible in which two nations on the island can live side by side in peace, prosperity, and security," the president added.

Criticising the Greek Cypriot side of the island, Erdogan said that the Greek Cypriots see the solution for the Cyprus issue as reducing the Turkish Cypriots to a minority within the partnership state, "which today has no remaining validity."