Türkiye sees two-state solution as most realistic approach to resolve Cyprus issue: Erdogan
Cyprus issue stalled by Greek Cypriots’ refusal to recognise Turkish Cypriots’ equality, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Erdogan backs the TRNC president’s stance on Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality. / AA
November 13, 2025

Türkiye believes the most realistic solution to the Cyprus issue lies in the coexistence of the two states on the island, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"The main reason the Cyprus issue remains unresolved is the Greek Cypriot side’s refusal to recognise Turkish Cypriots’ equal international status," Erdogan said on Thursday at a joint news conference with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' President Tufan Erhurman, who is paying his first visit to Türkiye after having been elected.

The Cyprus issue persists primarily because the Greek Cypriot side refuses to acknowledge the Turkish Cypriots’ equal standing internationally, said Erdogan.

"We maintain our position that a solution is possible in which two nations on the island can live side by side in peace, prosperity, and security," the president added.

Criticising the Greek Cypriot side of the island, Erdogan said that the Greek Cypriots see the solution for the Cyprus issue as reducing the Turkish Cypriots to a minority within the partnership state, "which today has no remaining validity."

President Erdogan said he finds the TRNC president's remarks "right," in which he stresses there will be no compromise on Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality.

For his part, Erhurman said: "Türkiye is one of the most important actors today, as it was yesterday, in all efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue."

Turkish Cypriots’ view of two equal founding partners' status on the island is not open to discussion, negotiation, or bargaining, he added.

SOURCE:AA
