Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged deeper cooperation with Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad Yunus in a meeting that came as Dhaka seeks new friends to offset frosty ties with India.

Xi told Yunus on Friday that Beijing was "willing to work with Bangladesh to push bilateral cooperation to a new level," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"China... insists on remaining a good neighbour, good friend and good partner to Bangladesh, based on mutual trust," Xi said, according to CCTV.

Yunus took charge of Bangladesh last August after the toppling of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after a student-led uprising.

India was the biggest benefactor of Hasina's government, and her ouster sent cross-border relations into a tailspin, culminating in Yunus's choice to make his first state visit to China- India's biggest Asian rival.

The Chinese leader reportedly said Beijing and Dhaka should "firmly support each other" on core interests and backed Bangladesh on issues including safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He added that the two countries would explore cooperation in infrastructure construction, water conservancy and the digital, marine and environmental sectors.

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate is expected to return home on Saturday after holding several other high-level meetings in the Chinese capital.

Several agreements are expected to be signed on economic and technical assistance, cultural and sports cooperation, and media collaboration between the two countries, according to the Bangladeshi administration.

Talks are also expected to touch on Bangladesh's immense population of Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled a violent military crackdown and ethnic cleansing in neighbouring Myanmar in 2017.

China has acted as a mediator between Bangladesh and Myanmar in the past to broker the repatriation of the persecuted minority, although efforts stalled because of Myanmar's unwillingness to have them returned.