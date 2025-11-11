As COP30 climate talks kicked off in Brazil's port city of Belem, opening speeches in the Amazonas hall were heavy on ambition, but just down the corridor there was a stark reminder of what failure looks like.

"Hurricane Melissa slammed into Jamaica a week-and-a-half ago and every single Jamaican now knows the word catastrophic," said UnaMay Gordon, a former director of climate change for the Jamaican government and adviser to the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center, which coordinates climate action.

"We lost cultural heritage, 300-year-old churches are lost. A part of our identity was lost with it. People are hurting," Gordon told reporters on Monday.

The strongest ever storm to hit Jamaica left dozens dead and caused billions of dollars worth of damage, roughly equivalent to 28 percent to 32 percent of last year's gross domestic product, according to the island's prime minister.

A Melissa-type hurricane at landfall is about four times more likely in today's climate compared to a pre-industrial baseline, according to a rapid estimate by scientists from Imperial College London.

Gordon urged negotiators at COP30 to do more to limit global heating to the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target set out in the Paris Agreement 10 years ago, and now increasingly in peril.

Scientists say that breaching 1.5C would lead to several irreversible changes, like melting ice caps driving faster sea level rise - an existential risk for small islands.

The UN Environment Program said in a report last week the world would soon overshoot that goal, described by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as a "red line for humanity" when he spoke in Belem last week.

"Science now tells us that a temporary overshoot beyond the 1.5 limit, starting at the latest in the early 2030s, is inevitable. We need a paradigm shift to limit this overshoot's magnitude and duration and quickly drive it down," he said.

'Our lives are not negotiable'

Small islands want to inject new life into the 1.5C target, with the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) proposing a COP30 agenda item to more aggressively track targets as countries' climate plans veer off course.

"Small island states are here to demand we honour 1.5," said Toiata Apelu-Uili, mitigation coordinator for AOSIS, who travelled for two days to get to Belem from Samoa.

"It is not a political slogan. This is a lifeline for our survival, for our small islands. We're here because our survival, our people, our lives are not negotiable."

To stay on track for the 1.5C Paris target, global planet-heating emissions would need to fall by around 60 percent from 2019 levels by 2035.