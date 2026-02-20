WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli aggression must end before any discussion on Gaza's future: Hamas
The Palestinian resistance group calls for lifting of blockade and recognition of national rights as Trump's Board of Peace discusses billions in aid and stabilisation efforts.
Israeli aggression must end before any discussion on Gaza's future: Hamas
Palestinians gather near the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the two-year Israeli offensive in Gaza, February 18 2026. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Discussions on Gaza's future must begin with a total halt to Israeli aggression, Palestinian resistance group Hamas said after US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace met for the first time.

"Any political process or any arrangement under discussion concerning Gaza and the future of our Palestinian people must start with the total halt of aggression, the lifting of the blockade, and the guarantee of our people's legitimate national rights, first and foremost their right to freedom and self-determination," Hamas said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump's board met for its inaugural session in Washington on Thursday, with a number of countries pledging money and personnel to rebuild the Palestinian territory, more than four months into a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted however that Hamas must disarm before any reconstruction begins.

RelatedTRT World - Five key takeaways from Donald Trump's Board of Peace speech
RECOMMENDED

"We agreed with our ally the US that there will be no reconstruction of Gaza before the demilitarisation of Gaza," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader did not attend the Washington meeting but was represented by his foreign minister Gideon Saar.

Trump said several countries, mostly in the Gulf, had pledged more than seven billion dollars to rebuild the territory.

Muslim-majority Indonesia will take a deputy commander role in a nascent International Stabilisation Force, the unit's American chief Major General Jasper Jeffers said.

Trump, whose plan for Gaza was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November, also said five countries had committed to providing troops, including Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
CIA knew about plans to sabotage Nord Stream pipeline — report
Türkiye urges permanent ceasefire, inclusive political process in Sudan
Turkish president remains committed to Gaza's security stabilisation and recovery: Fidan
Türkiye neutralises threats at source beyond its borders: Erdogan
Five nations commit troops to Gaza security force at Board of Peace meet
Next Russia-Ukraine talks only after reviewing Geneva round: Kremlin
Cold weather linked to 2,544 deaths in England: report
Military escalation in Iran crisis would have 'heavy repercussions' for regional stability: EU
Hungary threatens to cut power, gas exports to Ukraine in Russian oil row
Deadly militant raids kill dozens, destroy multiple villages in northwest Nigeria
Turkish defence firm Havelsan makes inroads in African market with AI video analytics system exports
Israeli forces step up air strikes, artillery shelling in Gaza on second day of Ramadan
Germany pulls troops from northern Iraq amid rising Middle East tensions
Israel detains at least 37 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew, brother of King Charles, on suspicion of misconduct