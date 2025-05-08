Romania’s presidential election delivered yet another boost for Europe’s populist right. George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), came first, receiving a stunning 40 percent of the total vote.

He defeated his rivals by a wide margin. Centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan came in second with just under 21 percent, narrowly edging out establishment candidate Crin Antonescu, who secured 20 percent.

With no candidate surpassing the 50 percent threshold, a second round is inevitable in the fourth biggest population in Eastern Europe. Simion and Dan are set to face off in a runoff election on May 18.

After Sunday’s vote, George Simion, 38, a nationalist candidate and admirer of Donald Trump, thanked supporters in a recorded message, calling their votes “ an act of courage, trust and solidarity .” On Friday, he posted on X that the election was not about individual candidates but about “every Romanian who has been lied to, ignored, humiliated, and still has the strength to believe and defend our identity and rights.”

Simion’s platform is an uncomfortable prospect for Brussels. He questions the legitimacy of central EU policies, from the Green Deal to military aid for Ukraine. If Romania, which borders Ukraine, elects a president openly sceptical of EU orthodoxy, that might signal a deepening resistance within the union. The Romanian presidency has semi-executive powers, including commanding armed forces and appointing the prime minister and top judges.

Hungary has repeatedly elected Victor Orban, who regularly criticises EU policies, and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was elected in 2023, has close ties with Moscow defying EU pressure on several grounds.

Yet some observers remain cautious about drawing premature comparisons. Alexandru Niculescu, a researcher at the Free University of Brussels (ULB), is not sure Simion will act like Orban and Fico despite a growing EU concern about the approaching Romanian presidential election’s second round.

“Orban and Fico are known figures whose behaviour within the EU is well established, whereas Simion has yet to demonstrate how he will act in practice. Many pro-EU experts tend to demonise any form of contestation towards the EU. Personally, I try to remain as cautious and nuanced as possible,” Niculescu tells TRT World.

Simion, who advocates for an EU of strong, sovereign nations, drew particularly strong backing from Romania’s diaspora , securing over 70% of the vote in countries like Italy, Spain, and Germany, where many Romanian migrants work in blue-collar jobs.

Unapologetic stance

Fresh off his first-round win, which has brought Simion close to the presidency, the right-wing candidate has been in no mood to appease Brussels with toned-down statements. He showed no such inclination and claimed voters had chosen “Romanian dignity” on 4 May.

“It is the victory of those who have not lost hope, of those who still believe in Romania, a free, respected, sovereign country,” said Simion, warning Brussels that EU’s “one-size-fits-all policies” would no longer be accepted in Bucharest.

He also suggested that some EU member states including Romania can form a populist alliance aligned with Trump’s MAGA movement, apparently referring to countries like Hungary, Slovakia and potentially others. In a recent interview, Simion called himself “ a Euro-realist ” who wants to see “a Europe of nations” unlike America’s melting pot model.

The EU’s troubles are not limited to its periphery but also grounded in rising far-right movements like France’s Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, which claimed a historic success in recent European Parliament elections , escalating their attacks on Brussels’s Leviathan bureaucratic order.

Le Pen was jubilant about Simion’s first round victory calling it “a very nice boomerang” against EU elites—a reference to the annulled December election in Romania, when Calin Georgescu, a Eurosceptic, won but was later barred from running again due to alleged Russian interference.

Cancelling the election and barring Georgescu from rerun have clearly backfired as Romanians increased populist share by voting Simion, who allied with Georgescu promising to appoint him as his prime minister. Both men, along with Le Pen, blame Brussels for manipulation of the vote behind-the scene.

Is Euroscepticism infecting Brussels?

Next week, Poland—another eastern European state that neighbours Ukraine—will also hold a critical presidential election. There, too, populist politicians are turning their fire on the EU, inspired by Simion’s success.