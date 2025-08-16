WORLD
2 min read
Blast at Ryazan factory kills 11 and injures over 130 workers
Officials report ongoing rescue operations after a fire triggered a deadly Ryazan factory explosion.
Blast at Ryazan factory kills 11 and injures over 130 workers
A worker’s shadow is cast beside the Rosneft logo at the Priobskoye oil field near Nefteyugansk, Russia on August 4, 2016. / Reuters
August 16, 2025

A blast at a factory in the Russian region of Ryazan on Friday killed 11 people and left 130 injured, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said rescuers were continuing to search through rubble at the scene of the blast, 320km (198 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Ryazan region governor Pavel Malkov said on Friday that the incident had been triggered by a fire breaking out inside a workshop at the factory.

Russian emergency officials said they were working around the clock to clear the damage.

"Unfortunately, 11 people were killed," the emergencies ministry said on social media, publishing photographs of debris and severe damage to a building.

There was no cause given for the fire, nor was it clear what the factory produced.

RECOMMENDED

Ukrainian drones have previously targeted military and economic infrastructure in Ryazan region.

According to independent media reports, the explosion happened at the Elastik gunpowder and ammunition factory.

In 2021, a blast at the same plant killed 17 people. Local authorities in the Ryazan region announced a day of mourning.

"Flags will be lowered on the territory of the whole region," Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram. Fatal factory accidents are not uncommon in Russia.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report