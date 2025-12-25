The death of a former head of China's one-child policy has been met not by tributes but by castigation of the abandoned policy on social media this week.

State media praised Peng Peiyun, head of China's Family Planning Commission from 1988 to 1998, as "an outstanding leader" in her work related to women and children.

"Those children who were lost, naked, are waiting for you over there" in the afterlife, one person posted on China's popular microblog Weibo.

China's near-universal mandate of just one child per couple from 1980 through 2015 prompted local officials to compel women to undergo abortions and sterilisations.

Beijing launched the one-child policy as leaders worried that population growth might spiral out of control.

However, China's population, which had long been the world's highest, later slowed and declined for the third consecutive year last year.

Related TRT World - As population dips, China county offers 'cash reward' for under-25 brides

"If the one-child policy had been implemented for 10 years less, China's population would not have plummeted like this!" a Weibo post said.