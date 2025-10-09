Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in a rare interview with Israel's Channel 12 network, has expressed hope that peace would prevail between Palestinians and Israelis following the signing of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"What happened today is a historic moment. We have been hoping — and continue to hope — that we can bring an end to the bloodshed taking place in our land, whether in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, or East Jerusalem," Abbas said.

"Today, we are very happy that the bloodshed has ceased. We hope it remains this way, and that peace, security, and stability will prevail between us and Israel."

While the questions were asked in Hebrew, Abbas responded in Arabic.

When asked whether the Palestinian Authority (PA) had implemented the reforms mentioned by US President Donald Trump in his 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, Abbas said that the reform process was already underway.

"I want to say honestly — we have launched reforms," Abbas said.

"These reforms include the salaries to prisoners that we agreed with the US and which the US approved," he said, referring to payments disbursed by the PA to the families of Palestinians killed by Israel or imprisoned in Israeli jails.