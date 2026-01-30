Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, asked about reports that US officials had met separatists seeking independence for the province of Alberta, has said he expected the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty.

The Financial Times said State Department officials had held three meetings with the Alberta Prosperity Project, a group that is pushing for a referendum on whether the energy-producing Western province should break away from Canada.

"We expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty. I'm always clear in my conversations with President (Donald) Trump to that effect," Carney told a press conference on Thursday.

Trump, he added, had never raised the question of Alberta separatism with him.

The APP, which says Ottawa's policies are stifling the province, wants another meeting next month with State and Treasury officials to ask for a $500 billion credit facility, the Financial Times reported.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she wanted to stay part of Canada but noted that polls show 30 percent of the population was fed up with what it saw as Ottawa's excessive interference.