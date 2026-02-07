Iran's foreign minister said a fresh round of talks with Washington would take place "soon", while insisting that enrichment was Tehran's "inalienable right" and building trust would take time.

Abbas Araghchi said the first round of talks in Oman on Friday had been a "good start".

"(Nuclear) Enrichment is our inalienable right and must continue. Even with bombing, they could not destroy our capabilities," Araghchi said, according to excerpts published in Persian on his official Telegram channel of an interview with the Al Jazeera network.

"We are ready to reach a reassuring agreement on enrichment," he added during the interview, which was later released in parts by Al Jazeera with Arabic dubbing.

"The Iranian nuclear case will only be resolved through negotiations."

Araghchi's remarks came a day after renewed nuclear talks in Muscat with Washington, which has deployed an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East following Iran's deadly response to anti-government protests.

Friday's negotiations were the first since nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States collapsed last year following Israel's unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, which triggered a 12-day war.

During the war US warplanes bombed Iranian nuclear sites.