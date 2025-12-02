Colombia on Monday expelled nine members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect Lev Tahor, days after authorities said they had rescued 17 minors allegedly subjected to abuse by the group.

The sect members, dressed in the community’s characteristic full-length black tunics, were escorted through Medellín’s international airport and placed on a New York-bound flight, where they were to be received by US authorities, Colombia’s migration agency said.

Some of the rescued minors, who came from countries including the United States and Guatemala, were also transferred on the same flight to be placed under US child protective care, officials added.