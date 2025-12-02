WORLD
1 min read
Colombia expels members of Jewish sect accused of child abuse
Nine members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish group were removed just days after Colombian authorities rescued 17 minors amid mounting global investigations into the sect.
Colombia expels members of Jewish sect accused of child abuse
The sect members were escorted through Medellín’s international airport and placed on a New York-bound flight. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Colombia on Monday expelled nine members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect Lev Tahor, days after authorities said they had rescued 17 minors allegedly subjected to abuse by the group.

The sect members, dressed in the community’s characteristic full-length black tunics, were escorted through Medellín’s international airport and placed on a New York-bound flight, where they were to be received by US authorities, Colombia’s migration agency said.

Some of the rescued minors, who came from countries including the United States and Guatemala, were also transferred on the same flight to be placed under US child protective care, officials added.

RelatedTRT World - What is Lev Tahor, the Jewish cult in the spotlight for child trafficking?
RECOMMENDED

Sect under investigation for years

Lev Tahor, whose name means pure heart, has been under investigation for years across several countries — including Mexico, Canada, Guatemala and now Colombia — over allegations ranging from forced pregnancies to child mistreatment and rape.

The group, formed in the 1980s, is believed to consist of around 50 families from North America and Central America. Interpol has issued red notices for several of its leaders.

In December 2024, Guatemalan authorities rescued 160 minors from a Lev Tahor-occupied farm after prosecutors alleged widespread sexual and physical abuse.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border