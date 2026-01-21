Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that his country and Armenia made a joint decision to close their chapter of conflict.

"It was a joint decision by (the) Armenian and Azerbaijani leadership to close that chapter (of war) and to see the opportunities for peace," Aliyev told a panel session at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

During the panel, which was also attended by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Aliyev criticised international institutions for their inability to resolve the three-decade conflict between their countries, responding to a question on the current state of multilateralism.

Noting how numerous resolutions were passed on the issue, including by the UN Security Council and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), he said none were effective.

"All of them did not materialise until we took (the) situation into our hands, and we did it. We restored justice, international law, our sovereignty, territorial integrity, and then we achieved peace," he said, arguing they should not rely on international institutions.

On Eurasia's place in the global landscape, Aliyev said Azerbaijan started economic cooperation and exports with Armenia after peace was established.