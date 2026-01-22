The Trump administration has begun an immigration enforcement raid in the US state of Maine, home to several refugee communities, including Somalis, according to Reuters.

The agency quoted officials said more than 100 federal agents arrived in the northeastern state this week as part of President Donald Trump’s expanding immigration crackdown.

One of the officials said the operation would focus on refugees.

Maine’s political leadership and immigrant communities have spent the past week bracing for the arrival of additional immigration agents.