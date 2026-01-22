US
Trump administration launches immigration raid in Maine
More than 100 federal agents deployed to state with refugee communities.
Federal agents detain a resident on Jan. 21 as immigration enforcement continues after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

The Trump administration has begun an immigration enforcement raid in the US state of Maine, home to several refugee communities, including Somalis, according to Reuters.

The agency quoted officials said more than 100 federal agents arrived in the northeastern state this week as part of President Donald Trump’s expanding immigration crackdown.

One of the officials said the operation would focus on refugees.

Maine’s political leadership and immigrant communities have spent the past week bracing for the arrival of additional immigration agents.

Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, said last week that the Trump administration’s aggressive enforcement tactics were "not welcome" in the state.

Trump has expanded immigration enforcement operations in Democratic-led cities and states since mid-2025.

In recent weeks, around 3,000 federal agents have been deployed to Minnesota as part of the administration’s broader immigration crackdown.

SOURCE:Reuters
