WAR ON GAZA
Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu's use of 'Morag Axis' to block Gaza truce deal
Yair Lapid accuses Netanyahu of using a strategic corridor in southern Gaza as a pretext to derail a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Hamas.
Lapid says Netanyahu uses the Philadelphi Corridor’s importance as a pretext to delay negotiations over Gaza-Egypt border strategy. / AFP
July 9, 2025

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for invoking the so-called “Morag Axis” in southern Gaza as an obstacle to reaching a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas.

Lapid’s remarks on Wednesday followed Israeli media reports that Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining a military presence in the Morag Corridor - linking the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis - was the sole remaining obstacle to finalising the agreement.

“Netanyahu is placing barriers in front of a deal,” Lapid said in a radio interview cited by the public broadcaster KAN.

“Now suddenly, the Morag Axis has become the new cornerstone of our existence?” he added sarcastically.

Lapid drew parallels to Netanyahu’s previous claims regarding the strategic importance of the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border, accusing the prime minister of using such justifications to delay negotiations.

“We chose that axis between Rafah and Khan Younis – Morag - for practical reasons at the time,” Lapid said. “But should that really determine the fate of those buried underground?” he added, referring to the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

'Humanitarian city'

Netanyahu announced the Israeli army’s control of the Morag Axis roughly three months ago, calling it a “second Philadelphi Corridor” with strategic value in dividing Gaza and increasing pressure on Hamas.

Netanyahu’s stance comes amid Defense Minister Israel Katz’s plans to relocate Gaza’s entire population to what he called a “humanitarian city” on the ruins of Rafah.

The Morag Axis was established following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement in January, which Israel had previously agreed to but later abandoned.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

