Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for invoking the so-called “Morag Axis” in southern Gaza as an obstacle to reaching a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with Hamas.

Lapid’s remarks on Wednesday followed Israeli media reports that Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining a military presence in the Morag Corridor - linking the cities of Rafah and Khan Younis - was the sole remaining obstacle to finalising the agreement.

“Netanyahu is placing barriers in front of a deal,” Lapid said in a radio interview cited by the public broadcaster KAN.

“Now suddenly, the Morag Axis has become the new cornerstone of our existence?” he added sarcastically.

Lapid drew parallels to Netanyahu’s previous claims regarding the strategic importance of the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border, accusing the prime minister of using such justifications to delay negotiations.

“We chose that axis between Rafah and Khan Younis – Morag - for practical reasons at the time,” Lapid said. “But should that really determine the fate of those buried underground?” he added, referring to the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

'Humanitarian city'