Israeli forces have carried out air strikes on six heavy machinery yards along the Al-Msayleh road in southern Lebanon, destroying more than 300 vehicles, according to local media.

Citing the Health Ministry, the state-run National News Agency reported that one Syrian national was killed in the attack, while another Syrian and six Lebanese citizens, including two women, were wounded.

It said that more than 300 vehicles, including bulldozers and excavators, were destroyed, causing an estimated loss of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The facilities, including buildings and tents, in addition to a number of cars that were parked in the area, were also destroyed.

“The exhibition sites that were completely destroyed are considered among the largest and most prominent heavy machinery exhibition sites in Lebanon,” the agency said.

It added that the air strikes left the area engulfed in flames, and Al-Msayleh road was closed due to significant damage.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack, calling it “a blatant act of aggression”.