WAR ON GAZA
Israeli air strikes destroy over 300 vehicles in Lebanon
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack, calling it 'a blatant act of aggression'.
Lebanese authorities report one dead after Israeli air strikes. / Reuters
October 11, 2025

Israeli forces have carried out air strikes on six heavy machinery yards along the Al-Msayleh road in southern Lebanon, destroying more than 300 vehicles, according to local media.

Citing the Health Ministry, the state-run National News Agency reported that one Syrian national was killed in the attack, while another Syrian and six Lebanese citizens, including two women, were wounded.

It said that more than 300 vehicles, including bulldozers and excavators, were destroyed, causing an estimated loss of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The facilities, including buildings and tents, in addition to a number of cars that were parked in the area, were also destroyed.

“The exhibition sites that were completely destroyed are considered among the largest and most prominent heavy machinery exhibition sites in Lebanon,” the agency said.

It added that the air strikes left the area engulfed in flames, and Al-Msayleh road was closed due to significant damage.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack, calling it “a blatant act of aggression”.

“The seriousness of this assault lies in the fact that it comes after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza,” Aoun said, and warned against a possible Israeli attempt to transfer the conflict towards Lebanon.

Separately, Israeli drones were reported flying over Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and the southern suburbs since early Saturday, according to the agency.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January.

But it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain military occupation at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA
