Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) has said that operations at Aden International Airport in the south of the country have been suspended.

The STC-affiliated AIC channel claimed that Saudi Arabia halted domestic and international flights to and from Aden airport, leading to a complete suspension of operations at the facility.

Aden International Airport operates flights primarily to Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, which operates under STC authority as part of a power-sharing arrangement with the internationally recognised government, condemned what it described as sudden Saudi measures.

The ministry cited inspections of flights arriving from Aden to the kingdom, saying it had received a memo from the Saudi-led Arab coalition requiring all international flights to transit through Jeddah Airport for inspection before continuing to their destinations.

A senior government source, however, denied reports that Yemeni authorities had issued directives to shut down the airport.

The state news agency Saba, citing the source, said aviation authorities, in coordination with the Saudi-led coalition, had applied what it described as "limited regulatory measures" for certain external destinations, without providing further details.

The measures were described as part of "de-escalation efforts," the source said.

