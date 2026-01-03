WORLD
Iran urges UN action on ‘reckless’ Trump threats as protest tensions rise
A letter from Iran’s ambassador warns the US will bear responsibility for the consequences of "unlawful threats."
Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani, speaks during a meeting of the UNSC, at UN headquarters in New York City. / Reuters
January 3, 2026

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has written a letter to top UN officials, urging them to condemn what he described as “reckless and provocative statements” against Tehran by US President Donald Trump amid ongoing protests in the country.

Addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the UN Security Council, Amir Saeed Iravani's Friday letter followed remarks by Trump earlier in the day, in which he said the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go” if further protesters were killed during ongoing demonstrations in Iran over the cost of living.

According to a copy circulating on social media, the letter called Trump's remarks a “serious violation” of the UN Charter and international law.

The letter stated that Iran’s government reaffirms "its inherent right to defend its sovereignty” and added that it would “exercise its rights in a decisive and proportionate manner.”

“The United States of America bears full responsibility for any consequences arising from these unlawful threats and any ensuing escalation," it added.

