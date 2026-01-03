Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has written a letter to top UN officials, urging them to condemn what he described as “reckless and provocative statements” against Tehran by US President Donald Trump amid ongoing protests in the country.

Addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the UN Security Council, Amir Saeed Iravani's Friday letter followed remarks by Trump earlier in the day, in which he said the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go” if further protesters were killed during ongoing demonstrations in Iran over the cost of living.

According to a copy circulating on social media, the letter called Trump's remarks a “serious violation” of the UN Charter and international law.