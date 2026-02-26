During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoked the century-old Battle of Haifa to flatter his guest and hype up the narrative of a historical India-Israel bond.

Netanyahu portrayed the 1918 battle as a heroic “liberation” from “ Ottoman occupation ”, while praising the “brave Indian soldiers and commanders who fought like lions”.

“Our forces were pushed back; but who stepped forward and gave their lives for this cause? Indian commanders... We will never forget this. They sacrificed their lives,” Netanyahu said, framing the participation by British soldiers of Indian origin as a selfless act that led to Israel’s eventual creation decades later.

In his address to the Israeli Knesset, Modi responded with equally flattering but false historical flourish, saying that “India's connection to (Israel) is also written in blood and sacrifice”.

The rhetoric by Netanyahu and Modi presents the participation of British soldiers of Indian descent in the war against the Ottoman Empire as evidence of India-Israel kinship, a narrative that conveniently serves the current geopolitical manoeuvres of the two leaders.

But a closer look at historical facts debunks the idea of these troops as “India's soldiers” acting in national solidarity.

Big statements like these cast the two leaders as stewards of a noble historical alliance.

Yet the diplomatic grandstanding ignores how the so-called “sacrifice” was extracted under British imperial rule in undivided India, which fought for and won freedom as two independent countries in 1947.

Colonial conscripts, not Indian soldiers

The rhetoric of the two leaders misses the point that these soldiers were not India's independent warriors. They were colonial conscripts in the British Indian Army, mobilised through recruitment drives that promised pay and land.

Historical accounts show that Indian Muslims were deeply reluctant to fight fellow Muslims in the Ottoman forces. Muslims were uneasy about clashing with the Ottoman Caliph, who was seen as the spiritual leader of Islam.

That was why a number of British Army soldiers from India either mutinied against or deserted the British military during World War I.

Many South Asian Muslims thought that going to war against the Ottoman Caliph was repulsive and led some to defect to the Ottomans.

The unease among Muslim conscripts is reflected in incidents like the 1915 Singapore Mutiny , where up to half of the 5th Light Infantry, which consisted mainly of Muslim Rajputs, rebelled on February 15, 1915.

The cause of the rebellion was the suspicion that they would be sent to fight the Muslim Ottomans.

Influenced by a fatwa from the Ottoman Sultan, the mutineers killed British officers, seizing ammunition in a week-long uprising that claimed dozens of lives before being crushed.