Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, presided over his first Christmas Eve mass on Wednesday.

The service took place at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in Rome and was attended by cardinals, bishops, priests, diplomatic representatives accredited to the Vatican and a large number of invited guests.

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected on May 8 as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

In his speech at the mass, Pope Leo criticised materialism, stating that a distorted economy treats people as commodities.

Before the mass, he greeted believers who had gathered in the square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, wishing them a Merry Christmas.