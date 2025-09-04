The United States will restrict visas for certain Central American nationals accused of working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

Rubio said the individuals targeted were "intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party" and engaged in activities that undermine the rule of law in the region. He did not name any of those affected or provide specific examples.

"As a result, these individuals and their immediate family members will be generally ineligible for entry into the United States," Rubio said in a statement.

The policy will apply to Central American nationals who, while in their home countries, allegedly directed, funded, or supported actions carried out on Beijing’s behalf, Washington said.

The announcement reflects Washington’s deepening concerns over Beijing’s growing footprint in Latin America, a region long seen as within the US sphere of influence.

The US and China remain locked in disputes over trade tariffs, cybersecurity, intellectual property, alleged espionage, the origins of Covid-19, and Beijing’s positions on Hong Kong and Taiwan.