Nearly 2 million Muslims complete final Hajj rituals in Mecca
The majority of pilgrims came from abroad, with Saudi officials urging pilgrims to adhere to designated routes for safety.
The Hajj, one of Islam's five pillars, is required once in a lifetime for all financially able Muslims. / Reuters
June 7, 2025

Nearly 2 million pilgrims in Saudi Arabia undertook the final stage of the Hajj pilgrimage by performing the ritual “stoning of the devil” at Mina and later concluding their pilgrimage with the farewell circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

According to Saudi state broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya and live local media coverage monitored by Anadolu, early groups of pilgrims arrived on Saturday at the Jamarat complex in Mina and performed the stoning ritual.

In a statement on Saturday, the Saudi Interior Ministry urged pilgrims to strictly follow designated routes for going to and returning from the Jamarat complex.

The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced that the number of Hajj pilgrims for the 1446 AH Islamic calendar year is 1,673,230, including 1,506,576 who arrived from outside the kingdom.

The number of domestic pilgrims, Saudi citizens and residents, is 166,654.

Last year, over 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims from 200 countries around the world performed the Hajj.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith, a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once in their lives.

The Hajj includes a number of rituals aimed at illustrating the fundamental concepts of Islam and commemorating the Prophet Abraham and his family's trials.

