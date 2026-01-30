South Africa ordered Israel's top diplomat to leave the country within 72 hours, citing a "series of violations" and prompting the Israeli government to expel Pretoria's own diplomatic representative.

The South African foreign ministry said on Friday it had informed Israel that its charge d'affaires, Ariel Seidman, was "persona non grata" and "required to depart from the Republic within 72 hours".

"This decisive measure follows a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty," it said.

Breaches included "the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks" on President Cyril Ramaphosa, the statement said.

The foreign ministry also accused the embassy of a "deliberate failure" to inform South Africa of visits by senior Israeli officials.

The Israeli foreign ministry swiftly responded that South Africa's senior diplomatic representative, Shaun Byneveldt, "is persona non grata and must leave Israel within 72 hours".

In a statement on X, it accused Pretoria of "false attacks against Israel in the international arena" and described Seidman's expulsion as a "unilateral, baseless step".

Seidman was Israel's most senior representative in South Africa after Tel Aviv recalled its ambassador in 2023.

'Abuse of privilege'

South African officials were angered by a tweet from the Israeli embassy in November that commented: "A rare moment of wisdom and diplomatic clarity from President Ramaphosa."

The post was in reaction to a news story citing Ramaphosa as saying "boycott politics doesn't work", in reference to US President Donald Trump's decision to not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg.