A wave of hunger strikes is spreading across the Arab world in protest against Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza, as Palestinian health officials warn that famine is killing children at an alarming rate.

"If Gaza’s children have nothing to eat, everyone should go on hunger strike," said Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal, who began a full hunger strike on July 20.

Speaking to Egypt’s Al Qahera News Channel, he said, "I will not eat until my people can eat, and aid is delivered in a humane way that respects human dignity."

Basal described the situation in Gaza as "systematic collective punishment" and urged Arab governments, European parliaments and religious leaders to move beyond words and take concrete action.

"If Gaza’s children have no food, then everyone should strike in solidarity," he added.

Among those joining the campaign is former Tunisian president Moncef Marzouki, who announced his participation in a symbolic hunger strike Monday via X.