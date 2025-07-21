WAR ON GAZA
'If Gaza’s children starve, so will we': Hunger strikes draw global attention to worsening famine
Palestinian and Arab activists launch hunger strikes to protest Israel’s blockade on Gaza, as health officials report dozens of children dead from starvation and malnutrition.
July 21, 2025

A wave of hunger strikes is spreading across the Arab world in protest against Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza, as Palestinian health officials warn that famine is killing children at an alarming rate.

"If Gaza’s children have nothing to eat, everyone should go on hunger strike," said Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal, who began a full hunger strike on July 20.

Speaking to Egypt’s Al Qahera News Channel, he said, "I will not eat until my people can eat, and aid is delivered in a humane way that respects human dignity."

Basal described the situation in Gaza as "systematic collective punishment" and urged Arab governments, European parliaments and religious leaders to move beyond words and take concrete action.

"If Gaza’s children have no food, then everyone should strike in solidarity," he added.

Among those joining the campaign is former Tunisian president Moncef Marzouki, who announced his participation in a symbolic hunger strike Monday via X.

Tunisian journalist Bassam Bounni also joined, declaring that he would begin a hunger strike in protest of what he called Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon and the militarisation of humanitarian aid.

Bounni launched the hashtag #hungerstrikeforgaza and urged others to participate by refraining from unrelated content and sharing updates in multiple languages to raise awareness.

Meanwhile, the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza has called for a global hunger strike on Tuesday, dubbed the "Tuesday of Rage."

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said at least 86 Palestinians—76 of them children—have died from hunger and malnutrition since October 2023, calling the crisis "a silent massacre."

The ministry reported 18 starvation-related deaths in the past 24 hours alone.

The ministry called for the immediate reopening of border crossings to allow food and medicine to enter the enclave, where Israel has sealed all access points since March 2.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
