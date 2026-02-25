Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have called for stronger protection for Palestinians in Gaza and warned against escalating Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank during talks in Amman.
Meeting at Basman Palace on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to deepen bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.
King Abdullah praised Indonesia for supporting efforts toward a two-state solution and for backing humanitarian protections for Palestinians, while Subianto said lasting peace was essential for regional stability and reaffirmed Jakarta’s support for an independent Palestinian state.
Escalation by illegal Israeli settlers
Both leaders warned that continued escalation in the occupied West Bank — including illegal Israeli settlement expansion and land control measures criticised by Jordan — could undermine prospects for stability and complicate efforts to sustain calm in Gaza.
The Jordanian monarch also highlighted the need to protect Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and stressed the importance of diplomacy to reduce tensions involving Iran, while supporting stability in neighbouring Syria and Lebanon.
Subianto departed Amman later on Wednesday, concluding a short visit aimed at reinforcing cooperation between the two countries and coordinating positions on regional crises.