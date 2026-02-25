WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Jordan, Indonesia close ranks on Gaza as leaders urge protection for Palestinians
King Abdullah and President Prabowo call for restraint in the occupied West Bank and renewed diplomacy across the region during talks aimed at boosting cooperation and stability.
Jordan, Indonesia close ranks on Gaza as leaders urge protection for Palestinians
King Abdullah II of Jordan welcomes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Basman Palace in Amman, Jordan, February 25, 2026. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have called for stronger protection for Palestinians in Gaza and warned against escalating Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank during talks in Amman.

Meeting at Basman Palace on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to deepen bilateral ties, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.

King Abdullah praised Indonesia for supporting efforts toward a two-state solution and for backing humanitarian protections for Palestinians, while Subianto said lasting peace was essential for regional stability and reaffirmed Jakarta’s support for an independent Palestinian state.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces raid refugee camp, detain Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Escalation by illegal Israeli settlers

RECOMMENDED

Both leaders warned that continued escalation in the occupied West Bank — including illegal Israeli settlement expansion and land control measures criticised by Jordan — could undermine prospects for stability and complicate efforts to sustain calm in Gaza.

The Jordanian monarch also highlighted the need to protect Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and stressed the importance of diplomacy to reduce tensions involving Iran, while supporting stability in neighbouring Syria and Lebanon.

Subianto departed Amman later on Wednesday, concluding a short visit aimed at reinforcing cooperation between the two countries and coordinating positions on regional crises.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli violence in West Bank continues as illegal settlers torch Palestinian homes, vehicles
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israeli forces raid refugee camp, detain Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Head of Ukraine's negotiating team to meet US envoys on February 26: Zelenskyy
Israeli fire kills Palestinian, wounds others in Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire
Junta air strikes kill at least 26 civilians in Myanmar’s Arakan, Sagaing regions
China urges US to honour nuclear test moratorium
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports
US ponders requiring banks to collect citizenship data: report
Hundreds of bodies were uncovered in search for Gaza hostages: Trump
US general expresses regret after South Korea protests air exercise