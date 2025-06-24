The Israeli economy is paying the price of the 12-day conflict with Iran, as the cost of the war reached hundreds of millions of dollars, according to media reports and experts.

Israel spent around $5 billion in the first week of the attacks on Iran, according to the Financial Express website, while the daily expenses of the war reached $725 million, $593 million of which were used for attacks and $132 million allocated for defensive measures and military mobilisation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the daily cost of anti-missile air systems ranged from $10 million to $200 million for Israel.

The total cost could have reached over $12 billion had the attacks gone on for a month, according to the Israel-based Aaron Institute for Economic Policy.

Naser Abdelkarim, an assistant professor of finance at the American University of Palestine, said the attacks did not only directly affect Israel’s military spending but also the country’s production activities, noting that directly and indirectly, the war could cost Israel up to $20 billion.

Abdelkarim stated that Israel’s budget deficit is expected to rise by 6 percent and that the compensation payments to affected citizens will further deteriorate the country’s public finances.

The number of Israelis evacuating their homes in the first week exceeded 10,000, and some 36,465 people filed for compensation, according to the Israel Tax Authority.

Abdelkarim said that the Israeli government is considering one of the three following measures to cover the widening budget deficit: cutting down on public spending on health and education, increasing taxes, or resorting to borrowing, which could bump up the public debt to national income ratio by over 75 percent.

The Israeli Ministry of Finance revealed that the country's current financial resources are rapidly depleting, and it requested $857 million to be transferred to the Ministry of Defence, while also requesting $200 million in cuts from the health, education, and social services ministries.

Israeli financial newspaper Globes reported that most of these funds would be used to cover military personnel expenses.

Some 450,000 reservists were called for duty as a part of the large-scale mobilisation efforts during the war.

Abdelkarim stated that the Israeli shekel against the US dollar fell to 3.7 after the war began but recovered to 3.5, noting that the dollar’s weakness and speculative transactions have also been effective in this slight recovery.