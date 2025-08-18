The administration of President Donald Trump has revoked more than 6,000 student visas for overstays and breaking the law, including a small minority for "support for terrorism," a State Department official said on Monday.

The move, first reported by Fox Digital, comes as the Trump administration has adopted a particularly hard-line approach toward student visas as part of its immigration crackdown, tightening social media vetting and expanding screening.

Directives from the State Department this year have ordered US diplomats abroad to be vigilant against any applicants whom Washington may see as hostile to the United States and with a history of political activism.

Around 4,000 visas were cancelled because the visitors broke the law, with the vast majority being for assault, the official said on Monday.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and burglary were other offences, the official added.

About 200 to 300 visas were revoked for terrorism, the official said, citing a rule about visa ineligibility under the State Department's Foreign Affairs Manual.

The rule identifies ineligibility grounds generally as "engaging in terrorist activities" and "having certain links to terrorist organisations."

The official did not say which groups the students whose visas have been revoked were in support of.