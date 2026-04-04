TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye marks NATO’s 77th anniversary, reaffirms strategic role in alliance
Foreign ministry highlights Türkiye’s military strength, security contributions, and upcoming 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara as signs of its enduring commitment.
Türkiye marks NATO’s 77th anniversary, reaffirms strategic role in alliance
Türkiye has marked the 77th anniversary of NATO. / AA
April 4, 2026

Türkiye has marked the 77th anniversary of NATO and emphasised its key role in the alliance.

“Today we celebrate the 77th anniversary of NATO, the primary platform for Euro-Atlantic security, of which we have been a member since 1952,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Since the outset, Türkiye continues to uphold its leading role in the Alliance with the same determination and 360-degree security approach.

RECOMMENDED

"As a key security provider with its strong army, advanced military capabilities, and dynamic defence industry, Türkiye makes concrete and comprehensive contributions to Euro-Atlantic security,” the statement noted.

It also said: "By hosting the NATO Summit in Ankara on 7-8 July 2026, Türkiye continues to demonstrate its steadfast commitment to the Alliance."

RelatedTRT World - NATO commander: Türkiye a pillar of alliance, key to Russia-Ukraine peace
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran