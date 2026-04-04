Türkiye has marked the 77th anniversary of NATO and emphasised its key role in the alliance.

“Today we celebrate the 77th anniversary of NATO, the primary platform for Euro-Atlantic security, of which we have been a member since 1952,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Since the outset, Türkiye continues to uphold its leading role in the Alliance with the same determination and 360-degree security approach.