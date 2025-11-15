TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan opens 'Echoes' exhibition in Istanbul honouring Sule Yuksel Senler and Malcolm X
The exhibition at Ataturk Cultural Center celebrates two global icons of justice with archives, AI-driven art and messages on rights and freedoms.
Officials hope the exhibition boosts global awareness of rights and justice while inspiring young people in Türkiye and beyond. / AA
November 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan have inaugurated the “Yankılar (Echoes)” exhibition on Friday, celebrating the lasting legacy of Sule Yuksel Senler and Malcolm X — two powerful figures who shaped global conversations on justice, rights and human dignity.

The opening ceremony at Istanbul’s Ataturk Cultural Center brought together leading scholars, artists, cultural figures and youth. Among the prominent guests were Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, Senegal’s First Lady Marie Khome Faye, and AK Party Deputy Parliamentary Group Chair and Sule Yuksel Senler Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Leyla Sahin Usta.

Running until 27 November, the exhibition forms part of the International Human Rights Conference and invites visitors to explore a rich collection of archive photographs, documents, sound and video recordings. The exhibition also features AI-assisted artistic installations, aiming to engage younger audiences through innovative storytelling.

Fighting for rights, freedoms

President Erdogan said he was pleased to come together with Türkiye’s academic, cultural and artistic community, emphasising the importance of preserving the dignity and humanity of people fighting for rights and freedoms across generations.

“This meaningful exhibition represents the echo of a timeless struggle for justice and honour, now resonating in the heart of Istanbul,” he said.

Organisers noted that “Echoes” highlights the enduring influence of Sule Yuksel Senler — a pioneering Turkish writer and human rights advocate — and Malcolm X, the globally respected civil rights leader whose legacy continues to inspire movements for freedom from the United States to Africa and the Islamic world.

The Sule Yuksel Senler Foundation and the Dr. Betty Shabazz Center, along with numerous contributors, were thanked for their efforts to bring the exhibition to life.

Officials expressed hope that the exhibition will strengthen global awareness of rights, justice and human dignity, and serve as a source of inspiration for young people in Türkiye and beyond.

SOURCE:TRT World
