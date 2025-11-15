Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan have inaugurated the “Yankılar (Echoes)” exhibition on Friday, celebrating the lasting legacy of Sule Yuksel Senler and Malcolm X — two powerful figures who shaped global conversations on justice, rights and human dignity.

The opening ceremony at Istanbul’s Ataturk Cultural Center brought together leading scholars, artists, cultural figures and youth. Among the prominent guests were Malcolm X’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, Senegal’s First Lady Marie Khome Faye, and AK Party Deputy Parliamentary Group Chair and Sule Yuksel Senler Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Leyla Sahin Usta.

Running until 27 November, the exhibition forms part of the International Human Rights Conference and invites visitors to explore a rich collection of archive photographs, documents, sound and video recordings. The exhibition also features AI-assisted artistic installations, aiming to engage younger audiences through innovative storytelling.

Fighting for rights, freedoms

President Erdogan said he was pleased to come together with Türkiye’s academic, cultural and artistic community, emphasising the importance of preserving the dignity and humanity of people fighting for rights and freedoms across generations.