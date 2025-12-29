Iranian traders and shopkeepers have staged a second day of protests after the country’s currency plummeted to a new record low against the US dollar.

Videos on social media showed on Monday that hundreds were taking part in rallies in Saadi Street in downtown Tehran as well as in the Shush neighbourhood near Tehran's main Grand Bazaar, which played a crucial role in the 1979 Revolution.

Witnesses said that traders shut their shops and asked others to do the same.

The semiofficial ILNA news agency said many businesses and merchants stopped trading even though some kept their shops open.

There were no reports of police raids, though security was tight at the protests, according to witnesses.

On Sunday, protest gatherings were limited to two major mobile markets in downtown Tehran, where the demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans.

Iran's rial on Sunday plunged to 1.42 million to the dollar. On Monday, it traded at 1.38 million rials to the dollar.

The rapid depreciation is compounding inflationary pressure, pushing up prices of food and other daily necessities and further straining household budgets, a trend that could worsen with a gasoline price change introduced in recent days.