3 min read
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Christopher Luxon faced chants of 'treason' from a Maori crowd while addressing Waitangi Day celebrations amid ongoing tensions over Indigenous rights.
New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon was heckled by a Maori crowd on February 5 during a speech. / AFP
February 5, 2026

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was heckled by a Maori crowd on Thursday during a speech marking national Waitangi Day celebrations, an annual political gathering that gives Indigenous tribes a chance to air grievances.

Luxon's speech at the site where New Zealand's founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, was signed in 1840, was at times drowned out by cries of "treason" from the large crowd.

He accepted the country's Indigenous population were not treated equally in New Zealand society.

"No country is perfect. We're all on a journey," Luxon said.

"We want equality of opportunity. We've got more work to do."

He celebrated the fact that people could heckle him during his speech, saying it was "unique and pretty special" that New Zealand's politicians could face up to robust criticism during "challenging" times.

Anger about Treaty Principles Bill

Luxon avoided last year's event as his government faced a level of Indigenous discontent not seen for more than two decades.

Topping the list of grievances was the Treaty Principles Bill, seen by critics as an attempt to wind back the special rights given to the country's 900,000-strong Maori population.

The bill was voted down last year at its second reading in parliament.

Luxon's on Thursday rejected claims his government had pushed a divisive agenda.

But the bill is far from the only issue that has created anger among Maori.

Government departments have been asked to alter Treaty of Waitangi clauses in legislation and to prioritise English over Maori language.

RECOMMENDED

Schools have been told to teach less Maori, and New Zealand's new passports have been redesigned to prioritise English.

Colonisation comment sparks backlash

Luxon's deputy, David Seymour, who himself is Maori, was less conciliatory, saying colonisation had been a net positive for the Maori people.

Asked about his comments afterwards, Seymour said New Zealand was a "success story".

"Even the poorest people in New Zealand today live like kings and queens compared with most places in most times in history," Seymour said.

Maori today remain far more likely to die early, live in poverty or be imprisoned.

Opposition leader Chris Hipkins, who will square off against Luxon in general elections in November, accepted that Maori felt "hope and frustration".

And Eru Kapa-Kingi, an Indigenous leader who runs the "Honour the Treaty" movement, offered stinging criticism of New Zealand's politicians.

"This government has stabbed us in the front," he said, while Labour "stabbed us in the back," he said.

"Why do we continue to welcome the spider inside the house?"

SOURCE:AFP
