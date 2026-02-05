New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was heckled by a Maori crowd on Thursday during a speech marking national Waitangi Day celebrations, an annual political gathering that gives Indigenous tribes a chance to air grievances.

Luxon's speech at the site where New Zealand's founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, was signed in 1840, was at times drowned out by cries of "treason" from the large crowd.

He accepted the country's Indigenous population were not treated equally in New Zealand society.

"No country is perfect. We're all on a journey," Luxon said.

"We want equality of opportunity. We've got more work to do."

He celebrated the fact that people could heckle him during his speech, saying it was "unique and pretty special" that New Zealand's politicians could face up to robust criticism during "challenging" times.

Anger about Treaty Principles Bill

Luxon avoided last year's event as his government faced a level of Indigenous discontent not seen for more than two decades.

Topping the list of grievances was the Treaty Principles Bill, seen by critics as an attempt to wind back the special rights given to the country's 900,000-strong Maori population.

The bill was voted down last year at its second reading in parliament.

Luxon's on Thursday rejected claims his government had pushed a divisive agenda.

But the bill is far from the only issue that has created anger among Maori.

Government departments have been asked to alter Treaty of Waitangi clauses in legislation and to prioritise English over Maori language.