Indonesian authorities said that at least 18 people died in two separate landslides in two different regions of Central Java, while 33 remained missing.

The death toll from the landslide that struck the city of Cilacap in the Central Java province rose to 16 as search efforts entered their fifth day on Monday, according to the local broadcaster Kompas TV.

Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Muhammad Abdullah said three more bodies were recovered on Monday, while seven people remained missing.