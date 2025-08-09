China launched a rocket Saturday carrying the Geely-04 constellation of satellites into planned orbit from its eastern province of Shandong, according to media reports.

The Smart Dragon-3 rocket was launched from sea at 12.31 am local time (1631GMTFriday) near the city of Rizhao, said state-run news agency Xinhua.

The offshore launch mission was carried out by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

The 11 communication satellites were launched for the Chinese car manufacturer Geely Automotive for inter-vehicle communication services, as well as ocean observation.

Geely’s satellite programme is operated by its aerospace arm, Geespace, established in 2018 to develop a low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation supporting autonomous-driving technologies, high-precision positioning, and global connectivity.