Ukraine and Russia are set to meet in Istanbul on Friday for their first direct peace talks in more than three years.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had travelled to Türkiye but said he would not attend the talks, after his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin declined his calls for face-to-face negotiations.

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia launched its military action in February 2022, and Moscow's army controls around a fifth of Ukraine's territory.

Here is what is known about the talks in Istanbul:

When are the talks?

A three-way meeting between Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish delegations was initially set for 0930 GMT, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry said Friday.

But officials said the exact timings appeared to be in flux.

Ahead of that, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held an hour-long meeting with his Turkish and Ukrainian counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Andriy Sybiga, respectively. The Ukraine delegation head, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, also attended.

Separately, Michael Anton, the State Department head of policy planning, was to meet the Russian delegation.

Putin last weekend proposed the talks for Thursday, but then the Kremlin spent several days refusing to say who would go or provide any details.

Russia showed up in Istanbul on Thursday with a relatively low-level delegation, prompting Zelenskyy to send a pared-down team that arrived on Thursday evening.

Who is expected to attend?

The Russian side is headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a hardline aide to Putin and ex-culture minister who was involved in the two countries' last direct negotiations, in 2022.

The Kremlin named three other negotiators—Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin and Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Zelenskyy on Thursday criticised the level of Russia's representatives, saying it was a sign Moscow was not "serious" about negotiating an end to the war.

Top diplomats like Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov or Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov—involved in previous talks with the United States—are not in Istanbul.

The Ukraine delegation will be led by Umerov, who has Crimean roots and was involved in several rounds of diplomacy involving Moscow, including the 2022 talks, prisoner exchanges and a 2022 Black Sea grain deal.

He will be joined by around a dozen deputy ministers and military officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Security Service Head Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Chief of General Staff Oleksiy Shevchenko.

Washington's top diplomat also flew into Istanbul on Friday to throw his weight behind the talks, although he will not join them.