Several members of the Ghanaian contingent serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have been wounded after an Israeli strike hit their position in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that a UNIFIL site in the town of Qouzah in the Bint Jbeil district was struck on Friday by Israel.

The report said several Ghanaian peacekeepers were wounded, though the exact number was not immediately specified.

"Amidst heavy firing this evening, three peacekeepers were injured inside their base in... Qawzah" in southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.

"The most severely injured has been transferred to hospital in Beirut for treatment."

Ghana's military said that its UNIFIL battalion headquarters came under "two missile attacks", adding that "two soldiers are critically injured, while one other has been traumatised".

"The officers' mess facility also got hit and has been burnt down completely."

UNIFIL was established in 1978 following Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon.

Its mandate was significantly expanded after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

More than 10,000 peacekeepers are currently deployed as part of the mission, tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities and assisting the Lebanese army in extending its authority south of the Litani River.