Israel's far-right police minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, saying he was seeking greater access for Jewish worshippers, drawing condemnation from Palestine and Jordan.

"Today, I feel like the owner here," National Security Minister Ben-Gvir said in a video filmed at the site.

"There is still more to do, more to improve. I keep pushing the Prime Minister to do more and more — we must keep rising higher and higher."

Ben-Gvir, who has stormed the mosque compound at least 16 times since taking office in 2022, is part of a growing illegal settler movement in Israel.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as repeated incursions by Ben-Gvir and settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The ministry said the visits aim to normalise illegal settler incursions and impose a temporal and spatial division of the mosque and its courtyards.