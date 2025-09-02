A widely-publicised spat between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his top military official has exposed the deep divisions within Israel’s political leadership and security apparatus over the protracted war on the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu, facing an arrest warrant by a global court for suspected war crimes in Gaza, this week shut down any potential discussion over a partial hostage deal despite mounting pressure from hostage families and military leadership.

A six-hour-long meeting of the Israeli war cabinet that extended into the wee hours of Monday revealed deep divisions within Israel’s leadership over the ongoing war in Gaza and the fate of Israeli hostages.

In spite of the urgency of the hostage crisis , Netanyahu allowed no discussion of a potential deal. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pushed for a vote on a resolution explicitly rejecting a partial deal. But Netanyahu went one step further. “There’s no need for a vote. It’s not on the agenda, and we must focus on dismantling Hamas,” he was quoted as saying.

Instead, the security cabinet’s agenda was dominated by military strategy, with the Israeli army presenting plans for a full-scale operation to take over Gaza City .

After five swaps of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, Israel estimates that 48 hostages remain in Gaza. Twenty of them are believed to be alive.

The outright refusal by Netanyahu to even discuss a potential hostage deal followed Israeli military’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir’s forceful support for a negotiated return of hostages.

“There is a framework on the table, and we need to take it,” Zamir said, while nudging the cabinet towards a hostage deal.

More importantly, the general warned that the proposed takeover of Gaza City would bog down the Israeli military in Gaza for an extended period of time, leaving it in charge of a “full-fledged occupation” of the war-ravaged enclave.

“You are heading to a military government. Your plan is leading us there. Understand the implications,” Zamir was quoted as saying.

Netanyahu’s refusal to negotiate a hostage swap deal with Hamas once again raised questions about his priorities, as a growing number of protestors demand a deal to secure the hostages’ release.

Palestinian writer and political analyst Kamel Hawwash tells TRT World that Netanyahu “feels completely emboldened” because US President Donald Trump has allegedly told him to “finish the job”.

Netanyahu himself referred to Trump’s advice during the cabinet meeting. “Forget the partial deals. Go in with full force. Finish it,” he said , while quoting the US president.

The supposed encouragement by Trump aligns with Netanyahu’s broader vision that Hawwash says extends beyond Gaza.

“Netanyahu is more interested in reoccupying Gaza, in expelling the Palestinians, and then continuing to chase the objective of a greater Israel,” he says.

“So it’s not just about Gaza. It’s about Gaza, the (occupied) West Bank, and then possibly other countries around Israel,” he says.

Divergent military view

Kadir Temiz, president of the Ankara-based Centre for Middle Eastern Studies, tells TRT World that Netanyahu’s refusal to engage with a phased hostage deal appears to be driven by a combination of strategic, political, and ideological factors.

“While Israel wants a complete release of the hostages, Hamas wants a partial release due to Israel’s ongoing occupation in Gaza,” Temiz says.