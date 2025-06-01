Khan Younis, Gaza — On a hospital bed in Khan Younis’ Al-Nasser Medical Complex, eight-year-old Sila Madi lies motionless, her hollow eyes fixed on the space where her legs used to be.

Her face, once full of childhood light, is now sunken by hunger and grief. After months of bombardment and weeks of deprivation, it is the loss of her limbs that has broken her spirit.

Sila’s trauma began on May 17, when an Israeli airstrike hit tents housing displaced families in Al-Mawasi, where her family had fled. The blast hurled her body dozens of metres. She was found unconscious—her right leg blown off. Days later, her detached limb was recovered in the rubble.

But the worst was yet to come.

A week after her first surgery, an infection spread rapidly through her remaining leg. With Gaza’s crippled health system offering no real recourse, doctors were forced to amputate her other limb.

Breaking her silence, she whispers to her father a question she has asked many times before: “Where are they? Who took them?” while gesturing to her missing legs.

Tenderly, Nidal Madi tries to comfort her, despite his previous failed attempts. “They’re with God, my love. He will give you better ones.” Before he finished his words, Sila was already shaking her head, rejecting his attempts to console her. “God didn’t want my legs! Why did you cut them? How will I walk now?” she wails, heartbroken.

Madi steps out, crushed under the weight of his daughter’s scream and the staggering grief he cannot shield her from.

Sila’s story is one among thousands.

As of April 2025, Gaza’s Health Ministry recorded at least 4,700 amputations since the war escalated in October 2023. Some 846 of those were children, according to the recorded cases. But officials stress these figures are incomplete—many victims cannot reach hospitals or register due to destroyed roads, displacement, or lack of documentation.

“These are not ordinary war injuries,” says Walid Hamdan, head of physical therapy services at the Ministry of Health. “Many children have lost limbs above the knee, and at least 200 are now permanently paralysed with spinal cord damage,” he tells TRT World.

In January, UNICEF declared Gaza as the place with the highest per capita number of child amputees globally. But the statistics alone don’t capture the depth of the humanitarian catastrophe.

In the same Israeli airstrike that took Sila’s limbs, her mother, Nesreen, lost several toes and suffered deep shrapnel wounds. Her sister Rahaf, just 18, had her left leg amputated. The family had been displaced from Rafah and was sheltering in makeshift tents like thousands of others when the bombs hit.

“We lost nine relatives in that attack,” Madi says, his voice trembling. “My mother, my brother, his wife... and others. Eleven more were wounded. It was a massacre.”

The collapse of care



Even before the war, Gaza’s health system struggled . But 19 months of Israeli destruction has only worsened the healthcare sector.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 94 per cent of hospitals in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed. A recent OCHA update stated that the functionality of health service points has severely deteriorated over the past two years. “Since May 14, four partially functional hospitals had to suspend operations, reducing the number of partially functional hospitals from 22 to 18,” OCHA’s report said.

The impact of the destroyed hospitals and the blocked medical aid has been deadly: routine injuries have become death sentences or life-altering amputations.

"Shrapnel wounds that would normally heal are now septic, leading to amputations,” Hamdan explains. “Children suffer the most. They can’t fight infections. Their bodies are weakened by months of hunger.”

Malnutrition, now rampant across Gaza, further undermines recovery. Starvation slows down healing, exacerbates bone deterioration, and increases the risk of surgical wound infections.