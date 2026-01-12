Türkiye has warned that any foreign intervention in neighbouring Iran would deepen crises in both the country and the wider region, stressing that Iran’s internal issues should be resolved through dialogue and the country’s own social dynamics.
AK Party Deputy Chair and Spokesperson Omer Celik said on Monday that Ankara did not wish to see chaos in Iran, despite acknowledging that there were problems within Iranian society and state institutions.
“We never desire any chaos to emerge in our neighbour Iran,” Celik said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Ankara following the meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He said that, as stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the resolution of Iran’s problems should come through the internal dynamics of Iranian society and the country’s national will.
Growing unrest
“Foreign interventions would lead to much worse consequences,” Celik said, adding that especially interventions provoked by Israel could result in larger crises and deeper instability across the region.
Emphasising that the issue should be addressed through negotiation, dialogue and increased communication, Celik said recent statements by Israeli officials targeting Iran risked fuelling broader regional tensions.
“This aggressive approach would create greater turmoil across the entire region and must be categorically rejected,” he said.
Iran is currently experiencing its largest wave of demonstrations since 2022, while US President Donald Trump has said Washington could get involved if force is used against protesters, raising concerns of further escalation.