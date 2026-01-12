Türkiye has warned that any foreign intervention in neighbouring Iran would deepen crises in both the country and the wider region, stressing that Iran’s internal issues should be resolved through dialogue and the country’s own social dynamics.

AK Party Deputy Chair and Spokesperson Omer Celik said on Monday that Ankara did not wish to see chaos in Iran, despite acknowledging that there were problems within Iranian society and state institutions.

“We never desire any chaos to emerge in our neighbour Iran,” Celik said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Ankara following the meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said that, as stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the resolution of Iran’s problems should come through the internal dynamics of Iranian society and the country’s national will.

Growing unrest