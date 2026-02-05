Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine expects a prisoner exchange with Russia to take place “in the near future,” as Kiev, Moscow and Washington hold talks in Abu Dhabi on a possible settlement to the nearly four-year war.
In a video address late on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said he had received a briefing from Ukraine’s negotiating team on the latest round of trilateral discussions in the United Arab Emirates, as well as separate consultations between Ukrainian and US officials.
“We discussed the interim results of the negotiations for today. They will continue tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said. “There will also be a significant step: we expect a POW exchange in the near future. Captives must be brought home.”
He did not provide further details on the scale or timing of the exchange.
‘Constructive talks’ expected to continue
Russia and Ukraine last carried out a prisoner swap on October 2, 2025, under agreements reached in Istanbul, which hosted three rounds of direct peace talks earlier that year.
The latest comments came as a second round of trilateral talks got underway in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and continued on Thursday.
An initial two-day set of consultations was held on January 23–24, also in the Emirati capital, with US participation.
Both Kiev and Washington have described the discussions as “constructive,” while Moscow said contacts had begun in a constructive manner but acknowledged that “significant work” remains.
While the talks have yet to produce a broader breakthrough, a potential prisoner exchange would mark a tangible humanitarian step amid a conflict that has seen tens of thousands killed and millions displaced.