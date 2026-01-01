Syria said that it had thwarted a “terrorist plot” by the Daesh terror group targeting civilian gatherings and churches in the northern city of Aleppo during New Year celebrations.

In a statement on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said it received intelligence about Daesh plans to carry out suicide attacks on New Year celebrations in several provinces, with Aleppo as a primary focus.

The information emerged through ongoing counterterrorism efforts, close monitoring of Daesh cells, and intelligence cooperation with partner agencies involved in counterterrorism operations, the ministry added.

“We took heightened security measures as part of a preemptive response, including strengthening protection around churches, deploying fixed and mobile patrols, and setting up checkpoints across the city,” the ministry said.

At a checkpoint in Aleppo’s Bab al-Faraj area, officers on duty Wednesday evening grew suspicious of a man, who was later identified as a Daesh member, according to the ministry.