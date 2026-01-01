MIDDLE EAST
Syria foils Daesh terror plot targeting New Year celebrations
Heightened security measures prevented attacks on churches and civilian gatherings, the Interior Ministry said.
Syria says it had thwarted a “terrorist plot” by the Daesh terror group. / Reuters
January 1, 2026

Syria said that it had thwarted a “terrorist plot” by the Daesh terror group targeting civilian gatherings and churches in the northern city of Aleppo during New Year celebrations.

In a statement on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said it received intelligence about Daesh plans to carry out suicide attacks on New Year celebrations in several provinces, with Aleppo as a primary focus.

The information emerged through ongoing counterterrorism efforts, close monitoring of Daesh cells, and intelligence cooperation with partner agencies involved in counterterrorism operations, the ministry added.

“We took heightened security measures as part of a preemptive response, including strengthening protection around churches, deploying fixed and mobile patrols, and setting up checkpoints across the city,” the ministry said.

At a checkpoint in Aleppo’s Bab al-Faraj area, officers on duty Wednesday evening grew suspicious of a man, who was later identified as a Daesh member, according to the ministry.

“When officers attempted to verify his identity, the suspect opened fire, killing a police officer, before detonating an explosive device, wounding two other officers as they tried to arrest him,” the statement said.

The ministry said the actions of its personnel played a decisive role in foiling what it described as a serious terrorist plot intended to target civilians during New Year celebrations.

Syria formally joined the US-led international coalition against Daesh on November 12.

The coalition was formed in 2014 and has conducted military operations against the terror group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.

