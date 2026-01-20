“We have to have Greenland," President Donald Trump said last year, just as Vice President JD Vance touched down at a US military base in the frozen island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

The visit didn't go as planned. Greenlanders took to the streets in protest, and their Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, called the whole thing disrespectful.

Then, Trump cranked it up in early January. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he reiterated: "We need Greenland."

Over the past few weeks, the headline-grabbing statement has turned into something far more calculated, a little too quickly.

Tech billionaires, AI infrastructure needs, territorial ambition: it's all converging on this massive frozen island most people couldn't find on a map.

Vance, speaking to troops at the base, spoke of security. Denmark wasn't protecting Greenland from "very aggressive incursions from Russia, and from China and other nations," he claimed . He never explained what these incursions actually were.

When reporters asked Trump if he would use military force, he refused to say no. Denmark's response? Greenland isn't for sale, period.

"If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU," Nielsen said .

Trump's reaction to that was dismissive : "That's their problem. I don't know who he (Greenland’s prime minister) is. I don't know anything about him. But that’s going to be a big problem for him.”

Then shortly after, Congressman Randy Fine introduced the ‘Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act’ bill, which, if approved, would authorise the President to use whatever means necessary to bring Greenland into the US.

What mainstream coverage misses, despite public opposition to Trump's annexation threats, is Greenland's official strategy documents actively courting deeper economic integration with American markets, according to Nurcan Ozgur Baklacioglu, Professor of International Relations at Istanbul University.

“Greenland has always perceived itself as a colonised country aiming to ‘ break away from centuries of colonial trading structures’,” Baklacioglu tells TRT World.

However, the academic underlines that it’s not easy to break away from the economic structure of the neo-liberal order “built on colonisation of the ecological system, human and social life and privacy”.

Professor Baklacioglu notes that global crises, from Brexit to the Ukraine invasion, pushed Greenland to seek closer ties with Arctic neighbours, particularly the US, Canada, and Iceland, as a hedge against regional instability and a potential Arctic arms race.

“However, while striving for full independence, Greenland voluntarily integrated itself into the global hegemonic order .”

The billionaire money trail

Here's where things get really interesting. While Trump's been making headlines, a group of tech billionaires, including Sam Altman, Bill Gates, Peter Thiel and Jeff Bezos, have been quietly pouring money into Greenland for years.

Specifically, into AI-driven mining operations hunting for rare earth elements.

Since at least last April, these Silicon Valley players have been promoting Greenland as a potential ‘freedom city’, basically a libertarian playground with barely any corporate regulations.

The idea apparently caught fire with Ken Howery, Trump's Denmark ambassador, who is expected to negotiate any Greenland takeover.

Howery's resume tells you everything. He co-founded a venture capital firm with Peter Thiel, one of the biggest cheerleaders for these low-regulation urban cities. The vision involves AI hubs, autonomous vehicles, space launch sites, micro nuclear reactors and high-speed rail.

This ‘freedom city’ idea isn't new. Silicon Valley people have been trying to build these for years under different names, startup cities, charter cities etc. Trump even promised to build them in America during his 2023 campaign.

Baklacioglu argues that Greenland's 2024 strategy document revealed a contradiction: pursuing independence by embracing the very free-trade zones and foreign investment policies that could enable resource exploitation.

“Since 2009, Greenland has been seeking full integration into the global market and its institutions, such as the WTO, UN, and NATO.”

“Also, since 2009, Greenland started to promote China’s economic entrance, while Greenlandic leaders have frequently travelled to China to promote the island to potential investors,” Baklacioglu adds.

“All resulted in further global competition between the West and East Arctic countries and companies, lately the intervention threat by Trump, and further militarisation of the island,” she explains.

Why the island matters