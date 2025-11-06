ASIA PACIFIC
Beijing-London ties at crossroads amid global turbulence: China's top envoy
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his UK counterpart Yvette Cooper that relations must “forge ahead or drift downstream,” urging cooperation on peace, trade, and global stability.
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China on March 17, 2025. / AP
November 6, 2025

China-UK relations will "either forge ahead or drift downstream" in an atmosphere of global turbulence, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said during a phone call with his UK counterpart Yvette Cooper.

"Both sides should enhance strategic communication and promote the sustainable development of bilateral relations along a healthy, mutually beneficial, and stable track," Wang was quoted by the state-run news agency Xinhua as saying on Thursday.

Wang highlighted China and the UK's "important international responsibilities for world peace, stability, and development," adding that Beijing upholds the UN Charter and the UN's position in the international system, "respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," advocates for peaceful dispute resolution, supports global free trade and WTO rules, and "ensures the stability of the global industrial and supply chains."

Even though differences are "normal," the two sides should "strive to enhance mutual understanding and provide a solid guarantee for the stability of bilateral relations," he said.

"Regarding the occasional noises and disturbances, it is particularly important to keep a clear head, handle them actively and prudently, and maintain the main tone of the development of bilateral relations," Wang added.

Cooper, for her part, expressed London's willingness to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, as well as expand cooperation in areas such as security, development, and the environment.

Cooper urged London and Beijing to "maintain regular strategic communication, jointly address global challenges such as climate change, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, safeguard global free trade, and preserve the multilateral system."

Wang and Cooper agreed to cooperate on their "respective reasonable concerns on an equal footing."

RelatedTRT World - Beijing urges UK to 'immediately' lift sanctions on Chinese entities

