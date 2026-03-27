The International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit) 2026 kicked off on Friday in Istanbul, bringing together senior officials from 38 countries to discuss the war in the Middle East and broader challenges facing the international system.

Organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the two-day summit running from March 27 to 28 will be attended by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organisation Director Ibrahim Kalin.

Eleven ministers from 10 countries will be among more than 60 senior officials participating in the summit.

Under the theme “Disruption in the International System: Crises, Narratives and the Search for Order,” the summit will examine structural disruptions in the global system, resulting crises and regional approaches to restoring international stability.

‘Humanity needs peace, and peace requires justice’

In his opening speech at the summit, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz warned that rising global instability, wars and disinformation are reshaping international politics and highlighting the importance of strategic communication in governance.

He said the post-World War II order is under growing strain as shifting power balances outpace institutions, while overlapping crises in security, economy, climate and migration are becoming permanent features of global politics.

Yilmaz identified Israel-US war on Iran as a major threat to regional and global stability, citing humanitarian and economic fallout, and said Türkiye is pushing for an immediate ceasefire through diplomatic engagement led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He also criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria and restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem urging stronger international opposition to violations of international law.

Related TRT World - President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis

Warning that modern conflicts are increasingly shaped by disinformation and AI-generated content, Yilmaz said information warfare and restricted media access are complicating access to reliable information.