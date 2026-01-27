Australian police have charged a 31-year-old man after he allegedly threw a homemade explosive device packed with nails and ball bearings into a crowd of thousands at an Indigenous rights rally on Australia Day.

Police said on Tuesday that the man removed the device from his bag and threw it from an elevated walkway into a gathering of more than 2,000 people in Perth, Western Australia, during Monday’s demonstration.

The device did not detonate, and no one was injured.

A member of the public alerted officers, who quickly detained the suspect and called in bomb response specialists.

Homemade improvised explosive