Palestine has presented the highest civil award to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in recognition of his support for the Palestinian cause.

Albares received the Star of Merit of the Order of the State of Palestine, awarded by Palestinian National Authority (PNA) President Mahmoud Abbas and presented by Palestine’s Ambassador to Spain, Husni Abdelwahid, at a ceremony held at Casa Arabe in Madrid on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Albares said the honour represents not only his personal commitment to Palestine but also “the commitment of a majority of Spanish society to a just cause for peace, to security as a fundamental right and to the very idea of humanity that is being questioned today”.

Calling for “irreversible steps to advance the two-state solution, which he described as the only viable path to peace”, Albares said Spain would always stand by the Palestinian people and support their right to live with dignity, peace and security.

He stressed that Palestinians should enjoy the same equal rights as the peoples of other countries and as all human beings.