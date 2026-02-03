Newly released Epstein files include an email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and banker Ariane de Rothschild in which they discuss claims that Adolf Hitler lived in a shelter reportedly funded by the Epsteins and the Rothschilds.
An email exchange from December 31 2018 between Epstein and de Rothschild centred on assertions that Hitler lived in a shelter for the homeless and destitute during his early years, financed by three wealthy Jewish families.
De Rothschild dismissed the story as a conspiracy theory, while Epstein appeared to argue that it was accurate.
“I thought you'd find it amusing that in a Harvard class on Hitler, they told the story of when he was so poor he lived in a shelter for the homeless and destitute, which had been financed by the three wealthy families...the Gutmanns, the Epsteins and the Rothschilds. It turns out to be accurate,” Epstein wrote.
“Whether it's a way to say that generosity is not rewarded or that the conspiracy theory still exists is quite pathetic…” de Rothschild replied, signing her name at the bottom of the message.
Epstein responded by doubling down on the claim.
“First, it turns out to be 100 per cent true, Hitler was selling his clothes and artwork and living in a shelter funded by Jews. Epstein, Rothschild, and Gutman. No conspiracy, the Epsteins were the Vienna bankers, bought their bank on the ring hence still Palais Epstein,” he wrote.
The documents also point to business dealings between Epstein and the Rothschild family.
A document dated October 5 2015, shows Epstein, through his Southern Trust Company Inc., agreed with the Rothschild Group valued at $25 million. The contract covered risk analysis and algorithm-related services, with Epstein listed as president of Southern Trust, which was based in the US Virgin Islands.
Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a Florida court and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, though critics have questioned the handling of the case.