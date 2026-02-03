Newly released Epstein files include an email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and banker Ariane de Rothschild in which they discuss claims that Adolf Hitler lived in a shelter reportedly funded by the Epsteins and the Rothschilds.

An email exchange from December 31 2018 between Epstein and de Rothschild centred on assertions that Hitler lived in a shelter for the homeless and destitute during his early years, financed by three wealthy Jewish families.



De Rothschild dismissed the story as a conspiracy theory, while Epstein appeared to argue that it was accurate.

“I thought you'd find it amusing that in a Harvard class on Hitler, they told the story of when he was so poor he lived in a shelter for the homeless and destitute, which had been financed by the three wealthy families...the Gutmanns, the Epsteins and the Rothschilds. It turns out to be accurate,” Epstein wrote.

“Whether it's a way to say that generosity is not rewarded or that the conspiracy theory still exists is quite pathetic…” de Rothschild replied, signing her name at the bottom of the message.

Epstein responded by doubling down on the claim.